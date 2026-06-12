Selena Gomez denies shading bestfriend Taylor Swift at the Knicks game

Selena Gomez has addressed speculation that she was throwing shade at longtime friend Taylor Swift during a recent New York Knicks game.
The rumors began after a video clip from the game sparked debate among fans, with some interpreting Gomez’s "lol" comment as a subtle jab at the global pop star.
Taking to Instagram Stories, the singer-actress explained that her remarks had been misunderstood.
“Woke up and was sent so many texts. I would never insult my friends, nor was it an insult. The comment was a reaction to the first slide on the page,” she wrote.
Gomez also offered more context about a screenshot of a text conversation she previously shared online. In the exchange, she praised the game and congratulated those involved, while jokingly pointing out how some people seemed to become fans overnight after the result.
"Second, I bet my friends on the game. The friends in the text chain I posted. I lost but was poking fun at my opponents, my friends," she continued. "Believe it or not, I do have other friends in my life. But quickly forget that most assume otherwise."
Gomez finally urged fans not to read too much into the situation.
"Also.. it's a basketball game," she ended.