Selena Gomez denies shading bestfriend Taylor Swift at the Knicks game

Selena Gomez has addressed speculation that she was throwing shade at longtime friend Taylor Swift during a recent New York Knicks game.

The rumors began after a video clip from the game sparked debate among fans, with some interpreting Gomez’s "lol" comment as a subtle jab at the global pop star.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the singer-actress explained that her remarks had been misunderstood.

“Woke up and was sent so many texts. I would never insult my friends, nor was it an insult. The comment was a reaction to the first slide on the page,” she wrote.