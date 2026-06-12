MMDA eyes Pasig River Ferry service expansion

Speaking on the MMDA podcast Kwentong Kalsada, San Juan noted that the free service previously carried more than 1,500 passengers daily, but daily ridership dipped after aging vessels reduced overall capacity.

“In fact, in the past, we exceeded 1,500 passengers a day,” San Juan said. “Now, the number of riders has decreased slightly because we have a shortage of boats.”

The ferry system operates stations across several cities: Pinagbuhatan, Kalawaan and San Joaquin in Pasig; Guadalupe and Valenzuela in Makati; Hulo in Mandaluyong; and Lambingan, Santa Ana, Polytechnic University of the Philippines, Quinta Market, Lawton and Escolta in Manila.

To expand its reach, San Juan said the MMDA plans to build new stations along the Marikina River corridor, specifically in Rosario, Bridgetowne, Eastwood and Riverside.

The expansion aims to provide a faster alternative to Metro Manila’s congested roadways.

“If you are near our stations and your destination, your travel will be faster,” San Juan said, adding that ferry commuters bypass heavy traffic and avoid transferring between buses, jeepneys and trains.

The MMDA is also working to modernize its fleet with electric-powered boats. The agency currently operates one electric ferry, the MB Dalaray, which was developed by the University of the Philippines and the Department of Science and Technology.

Funding has been secured for two additional electric vessels, with construction expected to begin within three months, San Juan said.

The MMDA currently operates several ferry boats with passenger capacities ranging from 30 to 50 people.