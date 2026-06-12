Illegal mining activities halted

According to police reports, sustained anti-illegal mining operations jointly conducted by law enforcement authorities and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources have forced illegal miners to abandon the area.

The crackdown followed a major operation on 29 April, when authorities arrested two members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) along with four civilians during a checkpoint operation in Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay Lumonda.

During the operation, joint police units intercepted an Mitsubishi L-300 van transporting suspected mineral ores without the required permits, leading to the arrest of all six individuals for alleged violation of Republic Act 7942, or the Philippine Mining Act of 1995.

Authorities recovered 58 sacks of suspected unprocessed mineral ores with an estimated value of P290,000.

Also seized during the operation were the transport vehicle, firearms, ammunition, communication devices, and other equipment believed to have been used in the illegal mining activity.

In a statement, the PNP said a thorough investigation remains ongoing, including the immediate filing of appropriate administrative charges against the police personnel involved.