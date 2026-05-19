P2.27M Narra lumber, vehicle seized in Gingoog City

According to the PNP, the operation also led to the arrest of a suspect who was driving the wing van loaded with Narra lumber. The said lumber and flitches being transported without proper documentation.

The CIDG, intelligence and special operations units, and local police units, in coordination with CENRO Gingoog City, led the operation that led to the interception of the illegal shipment and the arrest of the suspect.

Some 208 pieces equivalent to 7,122 board feet of mixed-dimension Narra lumber and flitches were confiscated by authorities, citing that the value of the items totaled P1,068,300.00, along with the wing van that was valued at P1,200,000.00.

The suspect and all evidence were brought to Gingoog City Police Station for documentation and filing of appropriate charges in line with Presidential Decree 705, also known as the Forestry Reform Code of the Philippines.