Faces of Mei Mei

MEI MEI is the newest girl group hoping to make its mark on the growing P-pop scene. Composed of eight members with distinct personalities and talents, the group aims to celebrate individuality, authenticity, and the many faces of the modern Filipina through music and storytelling.
The rising act recently made its official debut with the release of its carrier single, "Telebong," introducing audiences to its vibrant sound and colorful identity. During the group's launch event, the members showcased their charisma, chemistry and stage presence, offering fans a glimpse of what they hope to bring to Philippine pop culture.
The group later introduced their official personas: Alexa as Purple "Spark MEI MEI," Jhamayka as Blue "Cool MEI MEI," Ada as Yellow "Dolly MEI MEI," Aerise as Lilac "Sweet MEI MEI," Thea as Baby Pink "Princess MEI MEI," Jessie as Red "Power MEI MEI," Yuni as Green "Groovy MEI MEI" and Dina as Hot Pink "Diva MEI MEI."
During a media interview, the members also explained the meaning behind their group name. According to Jhamayka, “MEI MEI” was inspired by the Filipino habit of repeating names and nicknames as a sign of affection and familiarity. “Gusto namin na instantly relatable at familiar Filipino. We hope that when you hear MEI MEI, it feels like home,” she said.
Alexa spoke about the close bond the members built during training, describing how they grew not just as performers but as sisters while living together under one roof.
When asked about their goals, leader Jessie said, “Our main goal is to share our music with the fans and represent young Filipinas. We want to use this platform to share our individual stories.”
Several members already had entertainment industry experience before debuting, with Thea jokingly referring to herself as the former “Princess Raketera ng Laguna.”
In a P-pop scene filled with new acts, MEI MEI believes their strength lies in embracing authenticity. “We don’t stick to one image or personality. We all have different personalities, and that makes us MEI MEI — our individuality. We are encouraged to show our true selves,” the group shared.
Fans can also look forward to more music soon, with new releases planned for July and August. “Telebong” serves as the carrier single for their upcoming debut EP, HELLO PO, which will include several unreleased tracks such as “Filipina” and “Sinta.”
While “Telebong” introduces the group’s fun and groovy side, the EP promises a wider range of sounds and stories told from the perspective of young Filipinas. For MEI MEI, however, this debut is only the beginning.
Asked where they dream of performing someday, Ada answered, “In every street of the Philippines. We want the entire Philippines to be able to enjoy our music with us.”
Before the night ended, the group left one final message for young people everywhere: “Huwag kayong matakot magpakatotoo. Be one of us. Be MEI MEI.”