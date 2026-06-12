Faces of Mei Mei

MEI MEI is the newest girl group hoping to make its mark on the growing P-pop scene. Composed of eight members with distinct personalities and talents, the group aims to celebrate individuality, authenticity, and the many faces of the modern Filipina through music and storytelling.

The rising act recently made its official debut with the release of its carrier single, "Telebong," introducing audiences to its vibrant sound and colorful identity. During the group's launch event, the members showcased their charisma, chemistry and stage presence, offering fans a glimpse of what they hope to bring to Philippine pop culture.

The group later introduced their official personas: Alexa as Purple "Spark MEI MEI," Jhamayka as Blue "Cool MEI MEI," Ada as Yellow "Dolly MEI MEI," Aerise as Lilac "Sweet MEI MEI," Thea as Baby Pink "Princess MEI MEI," Jessie as Red "Power MEI MEI," Yuni as Green "Groovy MEI MEI" and Dina as Hot Pink "Diva MEI MEI."