Ally expands global pop vision

Diverse cultural experience

“When I was in Korea, I trained for, like, skill-wise, and I kind of learned how to be independent… I was living alone at the age of 13–14; I had to figure my life out there by myself,” she shared to DAILY TRIBUNE. “When I recorded in New York, it was more of like a friendly environment. I got to learn the ways to produce music and how to write music.”

Her time in Manila, meanwhile, has been less about studio work and more about connection. Even through press interviews and brief visits, she says she has felt a strong sense of warmth and openness from Filipino audiences.

“I just love speaking in my second language… and I got to try a lot of food, and the vibes are just great. Yeah, I love the Philippines.”

Beyond geography, Ally’s artistry is also deeply tied to her curiosity for visual storytelling and marketing — something she traces back to her academic background in music business at Berklee College of Music.

“I just love doing, like, visual presentations,” she said. “Even when I was young, I would make my own menu and stuff. I was very into kind of doing visual things and sharing my ideas with people.”

That early inclination has now evolved into a hands-on approach to her own career. Ally actively participates in shaping her image, messaging and promotional direction, blending what she learned in school with real-world application.

“With my own music, I feel like I understand it the best. I understand who I’m talking to, who I want to perform for… I kind of love doing my own marketing,” she said, noting that her team still plays a key role in collaboration and support.

Creative collaboration, for Ally, is also rooted in emotional honesty. Working with different artists and producers has taught her that exchange — of ideas, energy and vulnerability — is central to meaningful artistry.

“I feel like I get something from them, and hopefully they get something from me as well,” she explained. “I try my best to kind of lay my feelings out on the table… I love when people that I work with are honest with their emotions as well.”

Identifying as an INFJ, Aly says she naturally gravitates toward emotionally driven creativity, often letting intuition guide her decisions rather than industry metrics or expectations.

“Working with emotions isn’t bad… when I look back at everything that I do, I never regret it, because it’s what I actually truly wanted. It’s not what I thought would do better number wise or whatever.”

Expanding career

Ally, born Achiraya Nitibhon, quickly positioned herself as one of Thailand’s standout young performers, admired for her stage presence, style-driven image, and pop sound that leans into emotional storytelling.

Her latest track, “but you,” serves as a key milestone in that evolution. Delivered entirely in English, the song fuses R&B textures with pop sensibilities and subtle lo-fi hip-hop elements, creating a moody, immersive sound. Lyrically, it reflects the lingering attachment to someone from an unclear or unfinished relationship — an emotional push-and-pull that remains unresolved.

Adding to the single’s global appeal is her collaboration with JHIN, known for the viral track “Blue Butterflies.” The two worked closely on the song’s direction, even meeting in New York to refine its sound and emotional tone together.

Before her pop breakthrough, ALLY trained extensively in South Korea under 411 Music, undergoing nearly two years of rigorous development in vocals, dance and production. Outside of music, she has built momentum in both acting and fashion. She earned wider recognition through her role in The Believers and has also represented luxury house CHANEL as an ambassador, reinforcing her growing influence in the style world.

Her expanding screen career includes a role in the upcoming international K-pop thriller film Perfect Girl, directed by Hong Won Ki.