Bianca de Vera gets dragged Online after ICC question blunder on ‘It’s Showtime’

Bianca de Vera got herself unwittingly bashed online for commiting what looked like a big mistake - not knowing where ICC or International Criminal Court is located.

The Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition season 1 Kapamilya housemate did makd it to the jackpot round of Laro Laro Pick segment of It's Showtime lasr Wednesday where she was asked by Vice Ganda were the first eisoxe of Big Brother was first aired. As a clue, Vice Ganda told de Vera that ir can be found in the country where the headquarters of International Criminal Court or ICC is located.

The actress' answer was United States of America and United Kingdom. This is wrong since the correct answer is The Netherlands. With this, the Kapamilya starlet did not win the jackpot prize of P100,000.

As an aftermath of her incorrect answer, de Vera went through collective bsshing anchored on her lack of knowledge on current events despite her overwhelming resources.

“Ito n nga sinasabi Ni vice G, uulanin k tlga ng bash kpg nagkamali k Lalo n s madaling Tanung haha. HND tlga xa madaling Tanung, dahil s clue kaya naging madali xa haha.”

"Aral aral din po para maraming alam."

"Jusmio!!! Wala din tlagang alam sumali sa PBB pero hndi sure kung annong season na siya. Kaya doon sa tanong wala dib tlaga syang alam kaya anong aasahan?"

“May hint na nga eh, halatang wala alam sa politics. Pero Ang ganda mo parin.”

“May nabanggit na ngang ICC jusko hahaha.”

“Nakakagigil may clue na nganii ng ICC headquarters kapag updated ka sa mga news/politics alam mo na yun (Netherlands) hindi ata to updated sa nangyayari sa mundo hay nalang bianca! Taga saan kaba? Sa Mars? HAHAHAHAHA.”

Sometimes, participating in game segments can make one celebrity show his/her weaknesses them realizing it.