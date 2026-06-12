Aleph rolls out FIFA World Cup coverage

“Aleph’s model is built entirely for the fan, ensuring that live match emotion and real-time updates hit local fans instantly, wherever they are within the Philippines, on the screens of their choice,” the company said.

At the center of the initiative is Aleph Arena, a digital hub that will feature more than 5,000 pieces of content, including video clips, behind-the-scenes footage and localized commentary throughout the tournament.

The platform will also stream 40 selected matches live and free on YouTube, while all 104 matches of the expanded 48-team tournament will be available through WCTV by Aleph Arena via BlastTV.

Aleph said the coverage will include the daily program “Football Natin ’To!” and content created in partnership with local digital creators to encourage fan engagement and real-time discussion.

The company said the strategy aims to make the World Cup more accessible to Filipino audiences by combining live match coverage with social media content, tactical analysis, creator commentary and match recaps.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States and will feature a record 104 matches, with the tournament running until 20 July.