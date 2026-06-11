Still awaiting freedom’s promise

As the nation celebrates its 128th Independence Day today, dozens of families living underneath the Osmeña Highway in Manila continue their own quest for freedom — their liberation from poverty and unsafe housing under bridges, by esteros, and on riverbanks.
The residents said more than 50 families once lived in what they called the “Osmeña tunnel,” while others stayed by the creek across the highway, in Barangays 738 and 799.
The tunnel community reflects a broader national reality. While the economy has expanded, many low-income families remain vulnerable to unemployment, rising prices, and inadequate housing.
Informal settlements continue to dot urban centers, particularly in Metro Manila, where land and rental costs remain beyond the reach of many workers.
Jaya Vergara, who has lived in the tunnel community for three decades, said one of their biggest challenges is Mother Nature.
“Number one is the heat, especially during summer. At night, it is worse because the heat from the top of the highway goes down here,” Vergara said.
No choice
Despite the harsh conditions, many residents remain because they have nowhere else to go.
“The reason why we are staying here? We don’t have a choice. Because this is a free house. The water is free,” she said.
Flooding poses another constant threat. During heavy rains, the water level in the tunnel can rise rapidly, forcing families to move their belongings to higher ground or evacuate temporarily.
Vergara said residents have learned through experience to monitor the weather conditions and prepare for coming floods.
“We already know the measurement and speed of the flooding,” she said.
Yet amid the dangers, residents say their solidarity has helped them endure. “What we love here is our unity,” Vergara said. “Even in this situation, we are united.”
The settlement recently gained international attention after American vlogger Drew Binsky featured the community in a YouTube video.
Ondoy’s wrath
For residents like Jingkee, 49, life underground is a result of economic necessity rather than choice.
She said her family relies on relatives living nearby for their electricity source, while their unstable income prevents them from finding safer housing.
Among the tragedies residents still remember is typhoon “Ondoy” in 2009, which devastated parts of the community and highlighted the risks of living in flood-prone areas.
Their situation mirrors the country’s long-running housing problem as Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling pushes an expanded housing strategy nationwide.
While the Philippines had long reported a housing backlog of 6.5 million units, DHSUD officials recently clarified before the Senate that the actual backlog stands at 2.2 million units, with the larger figure reflecting broader future housing demand projections.
Expanded housing
The agency told lawmakers the government has broadened the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program (4PH) to include not only vertical housing projects but also horizontal developments, rental housing, and community mortgage programs.
According to DHSUD, some 750,000 Filipino families have benefited from various components of the expanded housing initiative.
The agency said it has also strengthened its partnership with local governments and developers, streamlined housing permits, and promoted relocation sites with livelihood opportunities to prevent beneficiaries from returning to informal settlements.
Sought for comment by DAILY TRIBUNE, Manila Department of Social Welfare and Development director Jay de la Fuente said the city government is preparing a permanent relocation program for around 100 residents of the tunnel community before the height of the rainy season.
According to De la Fuente, Mayor Isko Moreno has ordered the transfer of the families to safer housing sites in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development. The potential relocation sites are in Rizal and Laguna where residents can also find livelihood opportunities.
“They should be sent to relocation sites that will offer livelihoods according to their needs,” De la Fuente said.
He acknowledged that some families previously relocated by the government eventually returned to the highway tunnel because of inadequate employment opportunities and insufficient post-relocation support.
Fenced off
Once the families are transferred, the tunnel will be fenced off and converted into a garden tended by city personnel.
For residents like Maria Minda, relocation represents more than a change of address.
“Who would want to live in a place like this?” she said. “I have grandchildren. I want them to leave this place too.”