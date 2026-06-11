Still awaiting freedom’s promise

As the nation celebrates its 128th Independence Day today, dozens of families living underneath the Osmeña Highway in Manila continue their own quest for freedom — their liberation from poverty and unsafe housing under bridges, by esteros, and on riverbanks.

The residents said more than 50 families once lived in what they called the “Osmeña tunnel,” while others stayed by the creek across the highway, in Barangays 738 and 799.

The tunnel community reflects a broader national reality. While the economy has expanded, many low-income families remain vulnerable to unemployment, rising prices, and inadequate housing.