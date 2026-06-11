Rotary Club Manila chief: Journalism serves democracy

Responsible journalism is an expression of patriotism and plays a vital role in safeguarding democracy, Rotary Club of Manila president Raoul Creencia said during a membership meeting at Fairmont Makati on the eve of Independence Day.

In his speech, Creencia underscored the importance of courage and responsibility in journalism amid the rise of misinformation, disinformation and digital noise.

“For patriotism and journalism are natural allies,” he said. “To be truly patriotic is not merely to love one’s country, but to serve it with honesty, to serve it with ambition.”