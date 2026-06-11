Regional beauty and personal care market

A major beauty trade exhibition will return to the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from 29 September to 1 October, bringing together industry leaders, manufacturers, distributors and entrepreneurs from across the globe.

Expected to be its largest edition yet, the event will feature 400 exhibitors from 11 countries and territories, including Malaysia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Poland, Romania, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates. More than 15,000 beauty professionals and buyers from over 60 countries and regions are also expected to attend.