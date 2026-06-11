Regional beauty and personal care market

A major beauty trade exhibition will return to the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from 29 September to 1 October, bringing together industry leaders, manufacturers, distributors and entrepreneurs from across the globe.
Expected to be its largest edition yet, the event will feature 400 exhibitors from 11 countries and territories, including Malaysia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Poland, Romania, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates. More than 15,000 beauty professionals and buyers from over 60 countries and regions are also expected to attend.
According to Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Mamat, chairman of Informa Markets Malaysia, the event’s theme, “Innovating Beauty. Empowering Businesses. Sustaining Tomorrow,” reflects its commitment to supporting innovation, business growth and long-term industry development.
Visitors will be able to discover products, services and technologies across several categories, including professional beauty, hair and barbering, makeup and cosmetics, nails and lashes, OEM/ODM manufacturing, Halal beauty, training and certification and spa and wellness.
A key attraction is the return of the Halal Beauty Zone, which will showcase halal-certified beauty, skincare and personal care products. The feature aims to connect brands with buyers seeking products for the expanding Muslim-friendly beauty market.
The exhibition will also host a range of competitions, educational sessions and networking opportunities. These include the 6th Malaysia Glory Cup International Beauty Competition, Bloom & Groom: Skin Management Competition 2026, the Cosmobeauté Artistry Competition, industry seminars and a VIP Buyer Programme.