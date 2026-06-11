PNP warns vs unverified claims on Ateneo athletes’ deaths

“The unfortunate incident involving two college basketball players should not be a topic of online hate and debate. Let us show respect to the families, and trust the ongoing process of finding out what really happened,” Nartatez said.

The two athletes were part of a team that underwent training in a coastal area in Aurora on June 8.

Nartatez said the case is being handled through evidence-based and forensic procedures. Investigators continue to piece together the circumstances surrounding the incident.

CCTV footage from the area has already been recovered to help reconstruct the sequence of events.

“We have been communicating with all parties concerned and coordinating with other investigating agencies in relation to this incident,” Nartatez said. “We urge our netizens to be responsible by refraining from speculations and sharing unverified stories and reports. Allow us to do our job and we assure of our commitment to finish the investigation in the soonest possible time.”