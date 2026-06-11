Picklers unite as TRIBUNE celebrates ‘Dink-dependence Day’

But the wave of prizes doesn’t stop there. Aside from the tournament’s official shirts, loot bags and meal stubs, registered participants will also be part of the raffle, where they will have a chance to win juicy prizes that include round-trip tickets to Japan courtesy of Cebu Pacific, hotel accommodations from Hotel 101 and Okura Hotel, and pickleball paddles from HEAD.

“They say the first kiss is always the sweetest. Since this is our inaugural tournament, we are going all out to spoil our guests and participants with mouthwatering prizes,” Manicad said, extending his gratitude to other sponsors like Ground Up Coffee, Boleros, Mang Guabao, Philip Morris, Pascual Laboratories, Bioessence, Axe, Rexona, Closeup, Dove, Siomai King, Ooh Cha, DITO, Ta-FBDI, Castro, Mondeliz, Coca-Cola Philippines, Guevarra’s, Joola and Akari.

“We can’t wait to roll out the red carpet for our participants. Our goal is to ensure everyone will have a good time while chasing glory and the right to be crowned the tournament’s first-ever champions.”

Players have also expressed excitement to compete, not just to win, but also to bond with other competitors and other members of the growing pickleball community. In fact, almost all of them prepared by increasing their training, making sure that they would be at their best when the opening buzzer sounded.

“With the DAILY TRIBUNE tournament coming up, my preparation has focused on playing as much as I can in open sessions to improve my court movement. This helps me grow both as a player and as a teammate as well,” said Karl Tan, who will compete in the men’s low intermediate event.

“Can’t wait to compete and forge camaraderie with other pickleball players on Friday.”