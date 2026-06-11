OCD: Socmed fuels disaster misinformation concerns

His remarks came as the government continues recovery efforts following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck off Sarangani on 8 June.

Asked whether the country was prepared for a major earthquake in the National Capital Region, Castonguay declined to assess the government's response to the recent Mindanao quake but said disaster agencies continue to build their capabilities.

“What I can tell you is that the OCD (Office of Civil Defense) in particular, the Philippine government in general, is very, very committed to continuing to build the capabilities to respond to an earthquake,” he said.

Participants from the OCD identified misinformation and disinformation as among the most pressing concerns facing disaster communicators.

Carlo Porto, information officer and training staff member of OCD Region 11, said communicators are being trained to counter false information, including fake announcements on class suspensions and emergency advisories.

“One concept that we encountered in this workshop is how to counter misinformation and disinformation,” Porto said.

Maria Cristina Mayor, head of the OCD Operations Unit, said social media has become the primary battleground for disaster information.

“This is our new battlefield as media practitioners and journalists. This is where we need to fight disinformation and misinformation, especially now that everyone is a content creator and not just a consumer of information,” Mayor said.