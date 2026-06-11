House brings in private prosecutors against Sara

Lawyers tapped to assist the House prosecution panel in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte said Thursday they are prepared for public scrutiny and attacks as they pursue the case before the Senate.

During a press conference, members of the newly announced private prosecution team said criticism, background checks and attempts to discredit them would not affect their work.

Lawyer Lorna Kapunan said public criticism comes with the profession and would not distract the team from presenting an evidence-based case.