Higher fuel prices hike Meralco June bill

Consumers will see higher electricity bills this month after Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) raised power rates, triggered by higher wholesale electricity prices, costlier fuel and the continued depreciation of the peso.

On Thursday, Meralco vice president and head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga said for households consuming 200 kWh, the adjustment translates to an additional P30 in their monthly electricity bill. The increase was mainly driven by a rise in the generation charge, which climbed from P0.2762 per kWh to P9.0704 per kWh.