ERC-backed measures pull down Meralco’s May power rate

Bills may still go up depending on consumption

Still, Zaldarriaga cautioned consumers that electricity bills may rise if power consumption increases during the summer months.

“While our customers stand to benefit from relatively stable rates this May, we would like to advise our customers that the bills that they will receive may still go up depending on their actual consumption, which usually increases during the summer months,” he said.

Meralco said the rate reduction was driven largely by the acceleration of its ongoing refund, following the ERC’s directive to complete the remaining P14.2-billion refund within 12 months rather than two years.

As a result, the refund rate for residential customers increased to P0.4278 per kWh from P0.2024 per kWh.

Taxes and other charges also declined by a net P0.1482 per kWh.