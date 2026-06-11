A marriage proposal in Hong Kong went viral for its creativity.
Lighted drones formed the words “Marry me” in the night sky over Tsim Sha Tsui on 30 May. Other drones of red lights formed a heart around the two words, The Standard (TS) reported.
The drones then transformed into other visuals like a cat popping up between buildings, red roses, and a kneeling proposal.
The romantic scene immediately trended on social media with witnesses posing clips of the aerial show online. Netizens also tried to find out who the couple was and the answer to the proposal.
“YESSSSSSSSS,” the bride-to-be herself posted later to confirm she had accepted the proposal.
Meanwhile, a touching scene, this time on the ground, also went viral on Chinese social media.
A Hong Kong man named William living in Britain posted his happy discovery while revisiting old images of Lai Chi Kok Road in Prince Edward using the historical Street View feature of Google Maps.
The footage that showed William’s grandfather walking the family’s Pomeranian along the street instantly drew 150,000 views, TS reports.
William said both his grandfather and the dog died in 2019, making the unexpected rediscovery especially emotional, according to TS.
In his post, William also mentioned that the dog had accompanied him for 16 years, from primary school through university.
Together with the views, William’s post attracted an outpouring of emotional reactions from netizens, some of whom said they cried after being reminded of their deceased loved ones.