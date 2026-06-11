A marriage proposal in Hong Kong went viral for its creativity.

Lighted drones formed the words “Marry me” in the night sky over Tsim Sha Tsui on 30 May. Other drones of red lights formed a heart around the two words, The Standard (TS) reported.

The drones then transformed into other visuals like a cat popping up between buildings, red roses, and a kneeling proposal.

The romantic scene immediately trended on social media with witnesses posing clips of the aerial show online. Netizens also tried to find out who the couple was and the answer to the proposal.

“YESSSSSSSSS,” the bride-to-be herself posted later to confirm she had accepted the proposal.