Puppy love

Jia said he ran to Hubei City as he had long wanted to join the Wuhan Marathon but could not get a slot. A friend accompanied Jia, carrying his things on a bicycle.

During the grueling journey, Jia wore out four pairs of running shoes and suffered extreme fatigue, plus swollen and stiff muscles. With 30 completed marathons, Jia plans next to run from Beijing to every provincial capital and municipality across China.

Meanwhile, a video of a participant in a women’s long-distance race of a university sports competition in northern China went viral for her unusual escort to the finish line.

As Qilegeer is shown finishing the 3,000-meter race in the track oval of the Inner Mongolia University of Finance and Economics, a stray puppy pops into the picture and runs beside her in the final lap.

The cute scene drew millions of views on Chinese social media platforms, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

The dark brown five-month-old campus resident named Bandeng guided Qilegeer to the finish line, where the law student set a record-breaking time of 11:30.38, according to SCMP.

The puppy, which Qilegeer usually fed, was also victorious as it became an instant internet sensation.