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Fil-German rips 10-km walk mark

FIL-GERMAN race walker Nathaniel Seiler flashes the No. 1 sign as he finishes first in the men’s 10-kilometer walk in record-breaking fashion Thursday in the ICTSI Philippine Athletic Championships at the New Clark City Athletic Stadiumin Capas, Tarlac.
FIL-GERMAN race walker Nathaniel Seiler flashes the No. 1 sign as he finishes first in the men’s 10-kilometer walk in record-breaking fashion Thursday in the ICTSI Philippine Athletic Championships at the New Clark City Athletic Stadiumin Capas, Tarlac.Photograph courtesy of PSC
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CAPAS, Tarlac — Fil-German race walker Nathaniel Seiler made a rousing introduction into the local track and field scene Thursday with a record-breaking debut in the ICTSI Philippine Athletic Championships presented by Philippine Sports Commission at the New Clark Athletic Stadium. 

FIL-GERMAN race walker Nathaniel Seiler flashes the No. 1 sign as he finishes first in the men’s 10-kilometer walk in record-breaking fashion Thursday in the ICTSI Philippine Athletic Championships at the New Clark City Athletic Stadiumin Capas, Tarlac.
Guermali breaks own 3000m mark

Benefitting from an early-morning start, Seiler, who saw action for Germany in the 50-kilometer walk in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, smashed the 31-year-old record by nearly 54 seconds, erasing the old mark of 44 minutes and 22.08 seconds set by Sonny Diaz in the 1995  Chiang Mai Southeast Asian Hames with a winning time of 43:33.38 in the 10-km walk event.  

A discovery of former national race walker turned coach Saturnino Salazar, the 30-year-old native of Baden-Baden, Germany, whose personal best is 41.45 minutes, said “I slowed down somewhat when I was way ahead of the Indonesian and could have gone faster had I known the record that I was running after.” 

FIL-GERMAN race walker Nathaniel Seiler flashes the No. 1 sign as he finishes first in the men’s 10-kilometer walk in record-breaking fashion Thursday in the ICTSI Philippine Athletic Championships at the New Clark City Athletic Stadiumin Capas, Tarlac.
Guermali, Ubas make presence felt

Arriving last Saturday and with Manila six hours ahead of Germany, the athlete was grateful that his one and only event happened early in the morning “because if had it been in the evening then I might have been too sleepy to perform well.” 

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