Fil-German rips 10-km walk mark

Benefitting from an early-morning start, Seiler, who saw action for Germany in the 50-kilometer walk in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, smashed the 31-year-old record by nearly 54 seconds, erasing the old mark of 44 minutes and 22.08 seconds set by Sonny Diaz in the 1995 Chiang Mai Southeast Asian Hames with a winning time of 43:33.38 in the 10-km walk event.

A discovery of former national race walker turned coach Saturnino Salazar, the 30-year-old native of Baden-Baden, Germany, whose personal best is 41.45 minutes, said “I slowed down somewhat when I was way ahead of the Indonesian and could have gone faster had I known the record that I was running after.”