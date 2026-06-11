Eala joins Berlin Tennis Open

Alex Eala packs her bags for Germany after receiving a wildcard entry to the Berlin Tennis Open from 15 to 21 June.

The 21-year-old Eala was initially supposed to enter through the qualifying round before the prestigious Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 500 tournament announced on Thursday that her spot had been upgraded.

Eala, a Rafael Nadal Academy alumna, is coming off a 2-6, 2-6 loss to world No. 19 Iva Jovic of the United States in the Round of 16 of the Queen’s Club Championships in London last Wednesday.