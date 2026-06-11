DTI, BPSU hold Innovate and Create: FabLab Training in Bataan

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Bataan and the Bataan Peninsula State University (BPSU) held the “Innovate and Create: FabLab Training” on Wednesday at the BPSU Main Campus in Balanga City, Bataan.

Around 15 participants from new, existing, and potential MSMEs in Pilar, Bataan took part in the said FabLab Training that was implemented thru DTI Bataan’s Negosyo Center Pilar.

The activity aimed to introduce participants to the capabilities and services of the BPSU Fabrication Laboratory (FabLab), particularly in innovation, product design, prototyping, and digital fabrication technologies.

Participants gained valuable knowledge on how these technologies can be utilized to enhance product development and improve business competitiveness.

Through this initiative, DTI Bataan continues to strengthen the competitiveness and productivity of MSMEs by providing access to innovation-driven learning opportunities and technological resources that support sustainable business growth.

The Bataan FabLab, officially the SSF FabLab SIKLAB, is a digital fabrication and prototyping facility located at the Bataan Peninsula State University (BPSU) Main Campus in Balanga City, Bataan. It is designed to help local startups, MSMEs, and students turn innovative ideas into market-ready products.