DA prepares aid as oil spill hits Ilocos coast

“The oil spill is a serious concern because it threatens not only marine resources but also the livelihoods of fishing communities that depend on healthy coastal waters. Our priority is to contain any potential impact on fisheries, ensure seafood safety, and provide immediate assistance to affected fisherfolk should the situation worsen,” Tiu Laurel said.

The incident occurred on June 8 when cargo vessel LCT MSCI 1 encountered rough seas brought by the southwest monsoon while sailing from Currimao, Ilocos Norte to Calayan Island, Cagayan. Water reportedly entered the vessel’s ballast tanks, causing it to tilt and partially capsize near Barangay La Virgen Milagrosa in Badoc.

Responders observed visible oil sheen and a strong petroleum odor around the vessel, while oil residues were later reported along portions of the shoreline in Barangay Dadalaquiten Norte, Sinait, Ilocos Sur.

Undersecretary for Fisheries Drusila Bayate said BFAR has intensified monitoring and assessment activities to determine the extent of contamination and its possible effects on fishery resources.

“While there have been no reports of fish kills, abnormal fish behavior, or contaminated fishery products so far, we are taking a precautionary approach. Continuous monitoring, seafood safety testing, and fisheries impact assessments are underway to ensure that any emerging risks are detected and addressed immediately,” Bayate said.

Bayate also instructed BFAR Region 1 to coordinate with the Department of Labor and Employment for the inclusion of affected fisherfolk in the TUPAD cash-for-work program and with the Department of Social Welfare and Development for food assistance.

Initial assessments indicate that at least 135 registered fisherfolk and 30 fishing vessels operating in Badoc may be affected if fishing activities are disrupted.

The DA said it is prepared to provide food packs, temporary livelihood support and other assistance measures as containment, monitoring and cleanup operations continue.