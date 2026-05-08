BPI expands branchless banking with barcode cash deposits in 1,000 stores

Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) is expanding its branchless banking push after rolling out a barcode-based cash deposit service in partnership with Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc., allowing customers to deposit money through more than 1,000 retail stores nationwide by yearend.

The service, officially launched during the Sun and Fun Fair in Boracay from April 19 to 21, enables users to generate a deposit barcode through the BPI mobile app and complete cash transactions at participating partner stores without visiting a bank branch.

The initiative is part of BPI’s broader strategy to transform ordinary retail outlets into fully functional “branch hubs,” combining digital banking with physical store networks to expand financial access, particularly in underserved areas.

“This milestone reinforces our commitment to making banking more accessible and relevant to every Filipino,” said Rally Jereza.

“By enabling partners to facilitate barcode-enabled deposits and withdrawals, as well as account openings and product applications just by scanning a QR code, we are bringing full-service banking to any community in the Philippines — even the most remote islands. We are effectively making banking invisible by integrating it into the local stores our customers already visit,” he added.

Under the system, users log into the BPI app, select “Partner store transactions,” and generate a barcode linked to a chosen account and deposit amount. Customers can then proceed to a participating store, present the barcode to the cashier, and complete the cash deposit transaction.

BPI said clients may deposit up to P15,000 per transaction and up to five times daily, depending on store limits. Transactions are free of charge.

The bank said the nationwide rollout significantly expands earlier agency banking efforts launched in select regional partner stores in 2024. With the addition of barcode-enabled deposits and withdrawals, retail locations are evolving into alternative banking touchpoints capable of handling essential financial services.

“At RRHI, we are continuously evolving our stores to better serve the everyday needs of our customers,” said Christine Tueres.

“Our partnership with BPI allows us to go beyond retail by offering convenient, accessible financial services within our stores, making essential transactions like deposits and withdrawals part of our customers’ regular shopping routines,” she added.

To demonstrate the system, BPI president and chief executive officer TG Limcaoco conducted the first barcode deposit transaction at The Marketplace in Makati.

The expansion comes as banks increasingly adopt digital-first strategies aimed at embedding financial services into daily consumer activities, reducing reliance on traditional branch visits while widening access to banking services across the country.