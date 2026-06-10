‘Yorme’: Base public discourse on evidence, not insults

“We gather at a time of public discourse, history lessons, recent events in our Senate — the new teleserye at 3 p.m. for Filipino families,” Domagoso said. “In many discussions today, arguments are sometimes judged not by the strength of evidence or the merit of ideas, but by who delivers them.”

The mayor told the student finalists that oratorical competitions are vital because they train the youth to defend positions through facts and reason rather than noise.

He pointed to his administration’s 2019 cleanup of the Recto and Divisoria districts as an example of how words backed by decisive action can achieve results previously deemed impossible.

“When I assumed office as mayor in 2019, what did I say? ‘That 30-year problem of Recto-Divisoria, I will clean that up,’” Domagoso said. “By 3 July, 48 hours thereafter, the world was shocked that the impossible became possible.”

With Independence Day approaching, Domagoso reminded the audience — particularly those pursuing careers in communications — that freedom carries a responsibility to respect the dignity of others.

“I want you to remember that freedom is not free. Freedom has a responsibility; freedom has an obligation,” Domagoso said. “Be careful, let us be very careful in choosing our words. We should exercise our freedom of speech without hurting our fellow man.”