LAST RESPECTS

Flowers are placed outside the wake room of Ateneo student-athlete Rene Baterbonia at Arlington Memorial Chapels in Quezon City on Wednesday, 10 June 2026, as family, friends, and supporters pay their respects. | 📷 Analy Labor











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Flowers are placed outside the wake room of Ateneo student-athlete Rene Baterbonia at Arlington Memorial Chapels in Quezon City on Wednesday, 10 June 2026, as family, friends, and supporters pay their respects. | 📷 Analy Labor Flowers are placed outside the wake room of Ateneo student-athlete Rene Baterbonia at Arlington Memorial Chapels in Quezon City on Wednesday, 10 June 2026, as family, friends, and supporters pay their respects. | 📷 Analy Labor Flowers are placed outside the wake room of Ateneo student-athlete Rene Baterbonia at Arlington Memorial Chapels in Quezon City on Wednesday, 10 June 2026, as family, friends, and supporters pay their respects. | 📷 Analy Labor Flowers are placed outside the wake room of Ateneo student-athlete Rene Baterbonia at Arlington Memorial Chapels in Quezon City on Wednesday, 10 June 2026, as family, friends, and supporters pay their respects. | 📷 Analy Labor Flowers are placed outside the wake room of Ateneo student-athlete Rene Baterbonia at Arlington Memorial Chapels in Quezon City on Wednesday, 10 June 2026, as family, friends, and supporters pay their respects. | 📷 Analy Labor Flowers are placed outside the wake room of Ateneo student-athlete Rene Baterbonia at Arlington Memorial Chapels in Quezon City on Wednesday, 10 June 2026, as family, friends, and supporters pay their respects. | 📷 Analy Labor