Guidicelli Ristorante brings family tradition and Italian flavors to southern Manila

For the Guidicelli family, food has always been more than nourishment. It is a way of bringing people together, preserving traditions, and creating lasting memories. That philosophy now comes to life at Guidicelli Ristorante, a family-owned dining destination that has quickly made its mark in southern Manila since opening at Molito Lifestyle Center in Alabang in November last year.

Built on a generations-old belief that good food is the foundation of everything, the restaurant reflects the Guidicelli family’s deep appreciation for authentic Italian cuisine and their desire to share it with a wider audience. Combining Italian culinary heritage with Filipino hospitality, Guidicelli Ristorante offers guests an experience that feels both refined and warmly personal.