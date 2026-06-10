Guidicelli Ristorante brings family tradition and Italian flavors to southern Manila

For the Guidicelli family, food has always been more than nourishment. It is a way of bringing people together, preserving traditions, and creating lasting memories. That philosophy now comes to life at Guidicelli Ristorante, a family-owned dining destination that has quickly made its mark in southern Manila since opening at Molito Lifestyle Center in Alabang in November last year.
Built on a generations-old belief that good food is the foundation of everything, the restaurant reflects the Guidicelli family’s deep appreciation for authentic Italian cuisine and their desire to share it with a wider audience. Combining Italian culinary heritage with Filipino hospitality, Guidicelli Ristorante offers guests an experience that feels both refined and warmly personal.
Leading the venture are actor and entrepreneur Matteo Guidicelli and his father, Gianluca Guidicelli, who serves as the driving force behind the restaurant’s culinary direction. Inspired by years of travel across Italy and a rich family legacy rooted in Italian cooking, the father-and-son team has developed a menu that pays tribute to time-honored recipes and regional flavors. Matteo’s sister, Giorgia Guidicelli Dato, also plays an active role in the family business, helping shape the restaurant’s welcoming atmosphere and overall dining experience.
The menu showcases the depth of Gianluca’s Italian heritage through a selection of thoughtfully prepared dishes. Signature offerings include blue shrimp carpaccio, bistecca alla Fiorentina Wagyu, Atlantic lobster, linguine with clams and bottarga, risotto carbonara, and tagliatelle with duck ragù. Each dish highlights authentic Italian techniques and ingredients while reflecting the family’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship.
Beyond the kitchen, Guidicelli Ristorante remains a true family endeavor supported by loved ones who share the same passion for the project. Matteo’s wife, pop icon and actress Sarah Geronimo, has been a steadfast supporter, often joining the family in celebrating the restaurant’s milestones and achievements. Giorgia likewise enjoys the encouragement of her husband, Department of Justice Undersecretary Atty. Ian Dato, whose support reinforces the spirit of collaboration that defines the restaurant.
In a relatively short time, Guidicelli Ristorante has earned recognition from Tatler Dining Philippines as one of Metro Manila’s notable new dining destinations. Its growing reputation is further enhanced by elegant interiors designed by internationally renowned consultant Anna Sy, whose sophisticated yet inviting design creates the perfect setting for intimate gatherings and memorable meals.
At Guidicelli Ristorante, every meal tells a story of heritage, family, and a shared love for exceptional food, bringing a taste of Italy to the heart of Alabang.