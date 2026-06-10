GenSan quake victims receive P5k aid

Among those who received the cash was Romeo Padilla Jr., 43, of Barangay Lagao, who recalled the intensity of the quake that jolted their household while he was at home with his family.



“Napakalakas po, nakakahilo po ang lakas,” Padilla said, adding that he immediately worried for his daughter’s safety as the tremor struck.



Despite the shock, Padilla said their home remained undamaged. He expressed gratitude for the government’s immediate assistance, particularly the payout of the AICS, saying it helped ease the burden of rising expenses after several establishments in the city were forced to close.



“Una po sa lahat, nagpapasalamat kaming lahat kay Presidente Marcos,” he said. “Malaking bagay po itong tulong sa amin, sa mga bilihin at panggastos sa amin.”



For 20-year-old service crew member Justine Respecia of Barangay Bula, the assistance provided a crucial lifeline for families affected by the disruption of work and local business operations following the quake.

The President also joined the inspection of St. Elizabeth Hospital in General Santos City to assess the extent of the damage from the temblor and ensure immediate response to the medical needs of the affected people.

The President also directed the concerned agencies to prioritize the structural assessment of the affected hospitals and health facilities to ensure the safety and prompt return of patients, while continuing rehabilitation and delivery of necessary assistance for the speedy recovery of the communities affected by the calamity.

He also inspected the Romana C. Acharon Central Elementary School – PAGCOR Building in Purok Cahilsot Village, as well as the General Santos National High School – Grade 9 Mainstream Building in Calumpang, to assess structural conditions following the quake.



The administration has pledged continued support for affected communities as recovery and rehabilitation efforts move forward in the aftermath of the powerful tremor that struck Mindanao.