Caloocan councilor appointed to head People’s Law Enforcement Board

Councilor Arnold T. Divina has been appointed to head the People’s Law Enforcement Board (PLEB) in Caloocan City, according to an announcement released by local officials.
The appointment places Divina in the civilian oversight body tasked with hearing and resolving administrative complaints against members of the Philippine National Police (PNP), in accordance with laws governing local peace and order mechanisms.
City officials welcomed Divina’s appointment, citing his experience in public service and expressing confidence in his ability to help advance the board’s mandate of promoting accountability and professionalism within the police force.
The PLEB serves as a community-based mechanism through which citizens may seek redress for grievances involving police personnel while helping strengthen public trust in law enforcement institutions.
Divina, who serves as a city councilor in Caloocan, is expected to work with other board members in handling administrative cases and complaints brought before the body.