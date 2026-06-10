Abandoned Chinese onions seized

Reports said that the shipments, consisting of 72,215 bags weighing a gross total of 650,000 kilograms, carried P9.6 million in duties and taxes, of which P9.07 million remained unpaid.

The Bureau of Plant Industry confirmed that while sanitary import permits were originally issued for the cargo, the consignee failed to process and claim the shipment.

Because the delayed release threatened the quality and safety of the produce, the agricultural agency recommended blocking the onions from the local market.

Officials cited that releasing the imports now would coincide with the peak harvest season for local growers, severely undermining their livelihoods.

As the entries remained unclaimed and unpaid, customs authorities issued an abandonment decree under the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

“We will continue to act on all reports involving suspicious, unclaimed, or abandoned shipments, especially agricultural products that can affect our farmers, consumers, and legitimate businesses,” Nepomuceno said.

“The BoC will remain firm in enforcing the law with transparency and accountability.”

Nepomuceno suggested the importer may have intentionally abandoned the shipment to manipulate market supply ahead of the local harvest. He thanked Pangilinan for his legislative oversight on agricultural issues.