6 minors kill disabled teener

After the exchange, the victim walked up a nearby pedestrian footbridge where the group allegedly ambushed and repeatedly beat him.

The teenager managed to escape the attack and return home, but he began vomiting blood later that day.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he died from severe head injuries, investigators said.

Police arrested six minors during follow-up operations. In accordance with legal protocols for children in conflict with the law, the suspects were turned over to local social welfare authorities.

Investigators are preparing murder complaints against them.

Authorities have withheld the identities of the victim and the suspects because of their ages.

Police officials said they are working closely with social welfare agencies as the case undergoes inquest proceedings and further investigation to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the assault.

The victim’s family made a public appeal for justice, describing the teenager as a kind individual who had no known conflicts before the incident.