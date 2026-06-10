22 trafficking victims repatriated from Cambodia

The repatriates arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in Pasay City early on 10 June aboard Philippine Airlines flight PR 2622 from Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh. They were accompanied by DMW Undersecretary Felicitas Bay.

Upon arrival, the group underwent health assessments and received medical assistance from the Manila International Airport Authority medical team.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) also provided transportation and temporary accommodation, while the DMW Migrant Workers Protection Bureau and members of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking are set to extend legal assistance. Financial and welfare support will likewise be provided to help the repatriates recover and rebuild their lives.

The returning Filipinos were welcomed by DMW Assistant Secretary Jerome Alcantara, together with personnel from the DMW, OWWA and the NAIA Task Force Against Trafficking.

The DMW said the successful repatriation was made possible through the coordinated efforts of its Rapid Response Team in Cambodia, the Migrant Workers Office in Singapore and the Philippine Embassy in Phnom Penh.