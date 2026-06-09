U.S. Airlines fuel costs surge to $6.5B

Fuel prices in the United States also surged, with the average cost per gallon of jet fuel rising to $4.11 in April from $2.31 a year earlier. The increase comes as global energy markets remain volatile following disruptions linked to conflicts in the Middle East, which have affected shipping activity and tightened supply expectations through key routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

The cost spike is now feeding into broader industry concerns. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has downgraded its global profit outlook for airlines, projecting combined net earnings of about $23 billion in 2026, significantly lower than its earlier forecast of $41 billion and below the $45 billion expected this year.

IATA said jet fuel is set to average $152 per barrel in 2026, nearly 70 percent higher than in 2025, pushing the global airline fuel bill to about $350 billion. Fuel is expected to account for more than 31 percent of total airline operating costs next year, up from around 25 percent previously.

Industry officials said airlines are already adjusting operations to manage rising expenses, with carriers raising fares, trimming routes, cutting schedules, and reducing onboard benefits to preserve margins.