French Open exit fires up Eala

Alex Eala looks to improve other aspects of her game after making an early exit in the French Open for the second straight year.

The 21-year-old Filipina said the back-to-back setbacks only makes her hungrier and more confident with the ability to assess herself in defeat without emotions clouding her judgment.

After making an early exit following a 4-6, 2-6 loss to world No. 17 Iva Jovic of the United States in the Round of 128 of the women’s singles event on Tuesday. Eala’s chances vanished as she and her partner in world No. 9 Victoria Mboko of Canada withdrew from their women’s doubles match against Filipino-Canadian Leylah Fernandez and Russian Diana Shnaider on Wednesday.