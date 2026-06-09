PAL joins oneworld alliance

Membership will connect PAL to a network of nearly 1,000 destinations across more than 170 countries and territories, expanding travel options for passengers and strengthening the Philippines’ role as a regional aviation hub.

“This is a defining and transformative moment for Philippine Airlines,” said PAL Holdings Inc. president Lucio C. Tan III.

“Becoming a member of the oneworld Alliance and strengthening Southeast Asia’s representation within the group significantly brings the Philippines and the region closer to the world like never before. Together with our partners, we will deliver greater choice, consistent journeys, and a world-class travel experience that reflects the warmth of Filipino hospitality,” Tan said.

The alliance said PAL’s extensive domestic and regional network will enhance oneworld’s footprint in Southeast Asia while creating new connections to key Philippine destinations.

“PAL’s entry into oneworld supports our long-term strategic growth and strengthens our connectivity across key markets in the Asia Pacific region,” said Robert Isom, American Airlines Chief Executive Officer and chairman of the oneworld Governing Board.

“The airline has a proud heritage and will serve a critical role in our Southeast Asia network,” he added.

For passengers, the partnership will provide access to coordinated flight schedules, seamless transfers and expanded global connectivity. PAL’s Mabuhay Miles members will also be able to earn and redeem miles across all oneworld carriers, while top-tier customers will gain access to priority services and more than 700 premium airport lounges worldwide.

“Philippine Airlines is a globally respected carrier with a strong commitment to innovation and customer service that aligns with oneworld’s reputation for delivering a premium experience across the travel journey,” said Ole Orvér, oneworld chief executive officer.

“We look forward to welcoming Philippine Airlines into the alliance.”