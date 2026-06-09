Go pushes commuters’ rights bill

“Every Filipino has the right to travel safely and conveniently. It is a daily necessity for going to work, school, hospitals, and other important destinations,” Go said.

The bill was filed amid continuing concerns over overcrowding, long waiting times, unsafe conditions, traffic congestion, road crashes, and exposure to air pollution.

Under the proposal, public transport services should be available within a 500-meter walk from residences or activity centers in cities, with waiting times during peak hours not exceeding 10 minutes.