Girlie, the oldest Philippine Eagle

(June 09 2026) Girlie one of the Philippines most iconic Philippine Eagles the oldest known Philippine eagle in captivity an estimated 46 to 47 years old seen at the cage in Wildlife Park in Quezon City on Tuesday June 9 2026, Girlie recently received symbolic Senior Citizen and PWD identification cards from the Quezon City government. The tribute aims to raise awareness about the conservation of the critically endangered national bird and highlight the importance of protecting Philippine eagles and their habitats for future generations. Photo/Analy Labor











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(June 09 2026) Girlie one of the Philippines most iconic Philippine Eagles the oldest known Philippine eagle in captivity an estimated 46 to 47 years old seen at the cage in Wildlife Park in Quezon City on Tuesday June 9 2026, Girlie recently received symbolic Senior Citizen and PWD identification cards from the Quezon City government. The tribute aims to raise awareness about the conservation of the critically endangered national bird and highlight the importance of protecting Philippine eagles and their habitats for future generations. Photo/Analy Labor