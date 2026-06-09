Gatchalian Bloc, magdo-donate ng isang buwang sahod para sa mga biktima ng lindol sa Mindanao

Inanunsiyo ng bagong majority bloc sa pamumuno ni Senate President Pro Tempore Win Gatchalian na magbibigay sila ng tulong sa mga apektadong pamilya at komunidad sa Mindanao, matapos ang 7.8 magnitude na lindol na tumama noong Lunes, ika-8 ng Hunyo.

"As a personal contribution to the relief effort, members of the Senate New Majority are prepared to donate one month of our salary to help support affected communities," anila sa isang statement.

"While this is a small contribution, we hope our colleagues in the Minority will join us in this effort. After all, we are senators of all Filipino people. This is a moment when the Senate, whatever its internal divisions, can still speak through one act of shared compassion," dagdag pa nito.

Sa kasalukuyan, ang mga miyembro ng bagong majority bloc ay sina Win Gatchalian, Vicente Tito Sotto, Ping Lacson, Erwin Tulfo, Raffy Tulfo, Kiko Pangilinan, Lito Lapid, Bam Aquino, JV Ejercito, Chiz Escudero, Migz Zubiri, at Risa Hontiveros.

Halos 17,689 na pamilya o 77,186 na indibidwal ang apektado ng sakuna na kumitil sa 37 na buhay, habang 465 naman ang sugatan ayon sa Office of Civil Defense nitong Martes.