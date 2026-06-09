Erwin Tulfo apologizes to Cayetano bloc, Filipinos



“In recognition of the high institution to which I belong, I sincerely apologize to my colleagues for my aggressive remarks regarding the arrest, manhandling, and dragging of Senator Cayetano and other individuals out of the session or plenary hall,” the statement read.

“This is not how an official, much less a senator, should behave,” he added.

The senator also asked for forgiveness from the Filipino people, whom he described as the “real losers” in the whole Senate fiasco.

“I also ask forgiveness from our countrymen. Because of recent clashes, the session ended without advancing crucial legislation. Because of the seemingly endless arguments on politics, our mandate was paralyzed. And the Filipino people are the real losers here,” Tulfo expressed.

He also urged his colleagues to set aside personal interests, focus on working for the Filipino’s welfare and set sights on the restoration of the image of the Senate.

“Therefore, I call upon my fellow Senators: let us end this division. Because outside of the Senate, some of us are friends, or even close peers and companions. SO, LET US JUST GET BACK TO WORK,” he shared.

“Let's craft laws, investigate irregularities without fear, and put every Filipino's welfare first. Unity doesn't mean backing down from the fight—it means joining forces to protect our nation,” he continued.

Erwin, alongside his brother Raffy, are members of the Senate bloc led by the newly-elected Senate President Pro Tempore, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian.

Gatchalian was installed in the position after the Cayetano-led bloc skipped the Monday and Tuesday Senate sessions, after the arrest of Sen. Jinggoy Estrada.