DepEd WV records over 856,000 enrollees for SY 2026–2027

DepEd 6 reported a total of 856,517 learners enrolled in Kindergarten to Senior High School across the region’s basic education system.

Data showed that the largest share of enrollees came from Iloilo Province with more than 367,000 learners, followed by Capiz with over 116,000, Antique with more than 108,000, and Aklan with over 102,000. Iloilo City recorded more than 88,000 enrollees, while Guimaras logged over 38,000. Passi City and Roxas City accounted for more than 20,000 and 25,000 learners, respectively.

By school type, more than 780,000 students are enrolled in public schools, while over 71,000 are in private institutions. A smaller number, more than 800 learners, are enrolled in State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) and Local Universities and Colleges (LUCs).

In terms of grade distribution, over 439,000 learners are in Kindergarten to Grade 6, more than 284,000 are in Grades 7 to 10, while Senior High School (Grades 11 to 12) accounts for over 132,000 students.

DepEd Western Visayas said the enrollment figures remain provisional as schools continue to encode data, suggesting that the final number of learners may still rise in the coming days.