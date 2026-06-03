Death toll in Angeles building collapse climbs to 25

Fire Superintendent Maria Leah Sejili, spokesperson for the Bureau of Fire Protection Region 3, said the latest victim was recovered at 3:45 p.m. despite challenging weather conditions at the site.

Earlier in the day, responders retrieved three other victims from Quadrant 2 of the collapsed building. The 22nd victim was recovered at 7:21 a.m. after being located at 4:04 a.m., followed by the 23rd victim at 9:12 a.m. and the 24th victim at 10:57 a.m.

Authorities said the recovered remains underwent standard processing and were turned over for transport and Disaster Victim Identification procedures to establish identities and notify next of kin.

The latest recoveries came a day after rescue teams reported eight individuals extricated from the debris during Day 10 operations, including the remains of an infant and a dog.

According to the BFP, heavy equipment has been operating continuously since Tuesday night to clear debris and create safe access routes for responders.

“Spotters remained vigilant, monitoring every movement to protect potential victim locations and ensure the safety of personnel on the ground,” Sejili said.

Search, rescue and retrieval operations remain ongoing as authorities continue efforts to locate any remaining victims beneath the rubble.