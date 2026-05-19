Wave to Earth returns to Manila

South Korean indie rock band Wave to Earth is set to return to Manila for its “The () Pieces” world tour at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on 15 November.
Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines announced the Manila stop through its official social media pages.
Presale tickets will be available through the Live Nation website starting 25 May, while general ticket sales open on 16 May.
Wave to Earth is known for blending indie pop, jazz, and mellow rock sounds, with popular tracks including “Seasons,” “Bad,” and “Love.”