PNVF cries foul over withdrawal of support

The Philippine Olympic Committee is also set to formalize its suspension of the PNVF in its general assembly this month.

Liao expressed disappointment over some PNVF officials’ public declaration of withdrawal of support to his leadership while the organization prepares its response to international governing bodies.

“We take serious exception to the public statement issued by several members of the PNVF Board withdrawing support from president Anthony 'Tonyboy’ Liao,” the statement read.

“At a time when the Philippine National Volleyball Federation is preparing to pursue the proper appeal process and submit its formal response to the appropriate international bodies, this public declaration is premature, damaging, and risks prejudicing proceedings that have yet to be fully heard, reviewed and decided.”

Nine officials, led by no less than PNVF chairman Dr. Arnel Hajan and vice president Yul Benosa, signed a strongly worded statement declaring their loss of confidence in Liao’s leadership.