Olivia Rodrigo unveils tracklist for third studio album

The “Girl So in Love” portion features seven tracks, including lead single Drop Dead, alongside “Stupid Song,” “Honeybee,” “U+Me =<3,” “My Way,” “Maggots for Brains,” and “Purple.”

The first half of the album appears to lean into themes of youthful infatuation, rebellion, and romance.

Meanwhile, the “You Seem Pretty Sad” section shifts toward a more introspective tone, featuring tracks such as “What’s Wrong With Me,” “Less Expectations,” “Cigarette and Smoke,” and “The Cure.”

“Only 3 weeks till the album is yours!!! I can't wait for you guys to hear these songs,” Rodrigo wrote in a Facebook post.

The upcoming release marks Rodrigo’s first full-length project since her sophomore album in 2023, which further cemented her status as one of pop music’s most influential young artists.