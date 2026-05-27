Olivia Rodrigo unveils tracklist for third studio album

Olivia Rodrigo has officially revealed the full tracklist for her upcoming third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So In Love, giving fans a preview of what appears to be an emotionally driven and deeply personal project.
The 13-track album is divided into two sections — “Girl So in Love” and “You Seem Pretty Sad” — hinting at a dual narrative centered on romance, heartbreak, and emotional introspection.
The “Girl So in Love” portion features seven tracks, including lead single Drop Dead, alongside “Stupid Song,” “Honeybee,” “U+Me =<3,” “My Way,” “Maggots for Brains,” and “Purple.”
The first half of the album appears to lean into themes of youthful infatuation, rebellion, and romance.
Meanwhile, the “You Seem Pretty Sad” section shifts toward a more introspective tone, featuring tracks such as “What’s Wrong With Me,” “Less Expectations,” “Cigarette and Smoke,” and “The Cure.”
“Only 3 weeks till the album is yours!!! I can't wait for you guys to hear these songs,” Rodrigo wrote in a Facebook post.
The upcoming release marks Rodrigo’s first full-length project since her sophomore album in 2023, which further cemented her status as one of pop music’s most influential young artists.