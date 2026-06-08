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Koronadal City experiences soil liquefaction after 7.8 magnitude earthquake

Koronadal City experiences soil liquefaction after 7.8 magnitude earthquake
Bonjing Official
Published on

Residents in Koronadal City, South Cotabato experienced soil liquefaction after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hits the Mindanao islands on 8 June 2026.

In a post by Bonjing Official, some parts of land in residential areas of Koronadal City spewed water this morning, a tell-tale sign of soil liquefaction in the area after the said powerful earthquake.

Soil liquefaction occurs when water-saturated, loosely packed granular soil—like sand or silt—temporarily loses its strength and stiffness due to intense shaking, behaving like a thick liquid rather than a solid.

It is a major hazard in earthquakes.

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