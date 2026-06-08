Koronadal City experiences soil liquefaction after 7.8 magnitude earthquake

Residents in Koronadal City, South Cotabato experienced soil liquefaction after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hits the Mindanao islands on 8 June 2026.

In a post by Bonjing Official, some parts of land in residential areas of Koronadal City spewed water this morning, a tell-tale sign of soil liquefaction in the area after the said powerful earthquake.

Soil liquefaction occurs when water-saturated, loosely packed granular soil—like sand or silt—temporarily loses its strength and stiffness due to intense shaking, behaving like a thick liquid rather than a solid.

It is a major hazard in earthquakes.