Is Kim Soo Hyun eyeing comeback with Phl ad campaign?

South Korean star Kim Soo Hyun is reportedly set to resume his entertainment activities through a new advertising campaign in the Philippines.

Reports claim the actor will participate in a local fashion brand campaign, which could mark his first major public project since his hiatus. Details have yet to be officially confirmed by his agency while the brand has yet to make an official announcement.

Soo Hyun stepped back from public activities amid controversy involving the late actress Kim Sae Ron. The actor faced allegations regarding the nature and timeline of their past relationship, which he denied. He later acknowledged that they had dated but maintained that their relationship began when both were adults.

The issue sparked widespread debate online and affected several of his endorsements and scheduled activities. If confirmed, the Philippine campaign would signal the beginning of his return to the public eye.