Impeachment prosecutors unfazed by Senate row
The House prosecution panel remains focused on its preparations for the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte despite the leadership dispute in the Senate and the allegations made against panel members in connection with the flood control controversy, Batangas Rep. Gerville Luistro said yesterday.
Luistro, a member of the 11-person prosecution team, said the panel remains committed to its constitutional mandate as the impeachment trial approaches.
“Despite the commotion and leadership issue in the Senate, the public can be assured that the 11 House prosecutors remain faithful to their constitutional duty,” she said.
She urged the senators to resolve their differences and proceed with the impeachment trial as required by law.
“To our colleagues in the Senate, I hope these issues are settled soon. Let us all remain faithful to the constitutional mandate to proceed with the trial forthwith. The law is clear, and this is something the Filipino people have long been waiting for,” Luistro said.
Credibility not affected
On 4 June, a Blue Ribbon Committee hearing conducted by the bloc allied with former Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano heard testimony from 18 supposed ex-Marines linked to former Representative Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co.
In a joint affidavit, the group alleged that they delivered suitcases of cash, or maletas, to several public officials, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.
Some members of the House prosecution team — including Luistro, Mamamayang Liberal Rep. Leila de Lima, Manila Rep. Joel Chua and Ako Bicol Rep. Terry Ridon — were also named as alleged recipients.