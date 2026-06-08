Impeachment prosecutors unfazed by Senate row

“Despite the commotion and leadership issue in the Senate, the public can be assured that the 11 House prosecutors remain faithful to their constitutional duty,” she said.

She urged the senators to resolve their differences and proceed with the impeachment trial as required by law.

“To our colleagues in the Senate, I hope these issues are settled soon. Let us all remain faithful to the constitutional mandate to proceed with the trial forthwith. The law is clear, and this is something the Filipino people have long been waiting for,” Luistro said.

Credibility not affected

On 4 June, a Blue Ribbon Committee hearing conducted by the bloc allied with former Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano heard testimony from 18 supposed ex-Marines linked to former Representative Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co.

In a joint affidavit, the group alleged that they delivered suitcases of cash, or maletas, to several public officials, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Some members of the House prosecution team — including Luistro, Mamamayang Liberal Rep. Leila de Lima, Manila Rep. Joel Chua and Ako Bicol Rep. Terry Ridon — were also named as alleged recipients.