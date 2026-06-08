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Golden Cañedo earns Nursing degree

Golden Cañedo
Golden Cañedo
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Golden Cañedo, the inaugural winner of The Clash in 2018, has achieved a major milestone away from the entertainment industry after earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.

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Chasing an artistic calling beyond the stage

The singer revealed that her pursuit of higher education was the reason behind her absence from television in recent years, choosing to follow a dream beyond the spotlight.

In a recent Facebook post, Cañedo opened up about her journey and the challenges she faced while balancing academics and her music career.

“Many people have been asking me why I am not on TV anymore,” she wrote in Bisaya.

According to Cañedo, pursuing a college degree was a personal choice as life often leads people in different directions.

“Life leads us to different paths, and sometimes growth means choosing a new journey,” she said.

While grateful for the opportunities and experiences she gained in entertainment, Cañedo admitted she had long wanted to pursue a career unrelated to performing.

“Entertainment gave me unforgettable experiences and amazing people, but I also had dreams beyond the spotlight that I chose to pursue,” she said before announcing her graduation.

“Today, I'm proud to share a new milestone — my graduation.”

Cañedo described her Nursing journey as one filled with sacrifices, sleepless nights, tears and prayers as she balanced her studies with work as a performer.

“Nursing student by day, singer by night,” she said.

“There were tough days, but I kept going and trusted God's plan.”

Her graduation marks the beginning of a new chapter, proving that success can take many forms both on and off the stage.

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