Carol Banawa opens up on mother’s cancer battle in heartfelt tribute

“Mama ko, I never thought I would see you in this state,” Banawa wrote, admitting that watching cancer slowly take over her mother’s body has been one of the hardest experiences their family has endured.

The singer also revealed that their family has begun preparing themselves emotionally for what lies ahead, acknowledging that her mother may soon finally find peace after enduring immense pain and suffering.

In her message, Banawa expressed gratitude for the love, strength, and sacrifices her mother poured into their family through the years.

She shared how she and her sister now draw strength from the values their mother instilled in them, especially as they continue supporting their own families during this difficult chapter.

Banawa ended her tribute with a touching promise to carry her mother’s love forever, assuring her that it is okay to rest when she is ready.

The emotional post came just days after Mother’s Day, which the singer previously described as “extra special” for their family this year.

Now based in the United States, Banawa has stepped away from the local entertainment scene to focus on family life and her career as a registered nurse.

She rose to fame as part of Star Magic Batch 4 and became known for OPM hits such as Iingatan Ka, Saan Ka Man Naroroon, and Bakit 'Di Totohanin.