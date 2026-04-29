UAAP, athletics community mourn passing of Adamson track standout

Nicolas competed for Adamson’s boys’ athletics team and rose to prominence during the 2025 Palarong Pambansa in Laoag. Representing the Ilocos Region, he set a new national junior mark in the secondary boys’ 800-meter run, finishing in 1:53.20 and surpassing the long-standing record of Salvador Garin Jr..

A former athlete of Piddig National High School, he also won gold in the 400-meter and 4x400-meter relay, and earned silver medals in the 1,500-meter and 4x100-meter relay events.

He later claimed a silver medal in the 14th ASEAN Schools Games in Brunei Darussalam and competed in the Philippine Athletics Open.

Following his sudden passing, tributes poured in, remembering not only his achievements but the pride he brought to Piddig and Ilocos Norte.